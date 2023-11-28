Tuesday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) and Jackson State Tigers (1-6) squaring off at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 82, Jackson State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-9.6)

Arkansas State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

Arkansas State is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Jackson State's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Red Wolves have gone over the point total in two games, while Tigers games have gone over five times.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 15 points per game (posting 68 points per game, 295th in college basketball, while giving up 83 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -105 scoring differential.

Jackson State loses the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. It records 31.1 rebounds per game, 270th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.3.

Jackson State knocks down 4.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6 (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.7.

Jackson State forces 13.4 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while committing 13.9 (300th in college basketball).

