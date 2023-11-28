The Jackson State Tigers (1-6) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

The Red Wolves are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 164th.

The Tigers put up an average of 68.0 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Jackson State averaged 0.4 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (68.5).

At home, the Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.4.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%) last season. But it drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game).

