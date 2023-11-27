How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (5-11) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center on November 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 49% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.
- The Pelicans score 112.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 121.1 the Jazz give up.
- When New Orleans puts up more than 121.1 points, it is 3-1.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are scoring 116.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.9 points per contest.
- Defensively New Orleans has been worse in home games this year, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 111.6 in road games.
- The Pelicans are sinking 11.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging in road games (11 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
