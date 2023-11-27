The Utah Jazz (3-7) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSNO.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum provides 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is putting up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 61.8% of his shots from the floor.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 57.1% of his shots from the field and 80% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2 treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

John Collins puts up 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson puts up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the floor (fifth in league).

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Pelicans 113.9 Points Avg. 109.1 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.2 46.1% Field Goal % 45.3% 37.7% Three Point % 34.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.