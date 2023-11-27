Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent game, had 13 points in a 105-100 loss to the Jazz.

Now let's examine Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 18.6 PR -- 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.1



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

Jones has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 7.1% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.8 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 121.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have given up 28.3 per contest, 27th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 13.8 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 26 13 1 1 1 1 1

