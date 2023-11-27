Brandon Ingram plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, a 105-100 loss to the Jazz, Ingram totaled 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Below we will break down Ingram's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 24.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 35 PR -- 29.9 3PM 1.5 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Jazz

Ingram has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 18.2% and 19.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6.

Allowing 121.1 points per contest, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have conceded 28.3 per game, 27th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13.8 makes per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 37 26 6 8 1 0 1

