The Pacific Tigers (1-1) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 61.0 357th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 347th 27.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 35th 9.0 3pt Made 5.1 346th 211th 12.6 Assists 10.0 352nd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 15.3 357th

