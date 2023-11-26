Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (1-1) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|61.0
|357th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|310th
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|10.0
|352nd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|15.3
|357th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.