Sunday's game features the Pacific Tigers (3-3) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-6) clashing at Alex G. Spanos Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-63 victory for heavily favored Pacific according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 77, Mississippi Valley State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Pacific (-14.5)

Pacific (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Pacific is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State's 2-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 2-4-0 and the Delta Devils are 1-5-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils are being outscored by 38.5 points per game, with a -231 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.2 points per game (363rd in college basketball), and allow 87.7 per outing (358th in college basketball).

Mississippi Valley State ranks 360th in the nation at 23.5 rebounds per game. That's 16.7 fewer than the 40.2 its opponents average.

Mississippi Valley State knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball) while shooting 28.8% from deep (305th in college basketball). It is making 4.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 34.0%.

Mississippi Valley State loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 14.5 (320th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

