The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Tulsa has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.

The Golden Hurricane record 29.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (52.4).

Tulsa is 5-1 when scoring more than 52.4 points.

Mississippi State is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.

The Golden Hurricane are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (35.0%).

The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Golden Hurricane concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Erynn Barnum: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 53.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Mississippi State Schedule