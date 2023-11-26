Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Graham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Saints.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
