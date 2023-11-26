New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 14th-ranked run defense in Week 12, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Kamara has recorded a team-leading 388 yards rushing on 104 attempts (55.4 ypg), with two rushing scores. As a pass-catcher, Kamara has also caught 50 balls for 305 yards (43.6 ypg). He's scored one TD through the passing game.

Kamara vs. the Falcons

Kamara vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 81.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 81.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Falcons during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons yield 108.4 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have given up four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks second in the league.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his seven opportunities this season (57.1%).

The Saints have passed 58.0% of the time and run 42.0% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 104 of his team's 277 total rushing attempts this season (37.5%).

Kamara has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (35.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In six of seven games this season, Kamara has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Kamara has received 14.7% of his team's 382 passing attempts this season (56 targets).

He has 305 receiving yards on 56 targets to rank 119th in NFL play with 5.4 yards per target.

Kamara, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With six red zone targets, Kamara has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

