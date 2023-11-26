Can we anticipate Alexander Carrier finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

