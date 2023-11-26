The Alcorn State Braves (0-3) will visit the Baylor Bears (4-0) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. Baylor 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up an average of 64.1 points per game last year, only 0.6 more points than the 63.5 the Bears gave up to opponents.

When Alcorn State allowed fewer than 71.8 points last season, it went 12-9.

Last year, the Bears put up 5.4 more points per game (71.8) than the Braves gave up (66.4).

When Baylor put up more than 66.4 points last season, it went 16-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Schedule