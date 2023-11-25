The Week 13 college football slate included one game with NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Duquesne vs. Youngstown State

Week 13 NEC Results

Youngstown State 40 Duquesne 7

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (18-for-27, 316 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (18-for-27, 316 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tyshon King (19 ATT, 101 YDS)

Tyshon King (19 ATT, 101 YDS) Receiving: Bryce Oliver (9 TAR, 8 REC, 181 YDS, 1 TD)

Duquesne Leaders

Passing: Matt Robinson (6-for-10, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Matt Robinson (6-for-10, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Taj Butts (7 ATT, 44 YDS)

Taj Butts (7 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Butts (3 TAR, 3 REC, 41 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Duquesne 532 Total Yards 148 322 Passing Yards 74 210 Rushing Yards 74 0 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's NEC Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.