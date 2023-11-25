The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and the Washington State Cougars (5-6) clash in the 2023 edition of the Apple Cup. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Washington vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 40, Washington State 20

Washington 40, Washington State 20 Washington has been favored on the moneyline a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Huskies have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

Washington State has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +525 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies an 88.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-15.5)



Washington (-15.5) Washington has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 15.5 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Washington State is 5-5-0 this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66)



Under (66) Five of Washington's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 66 points.

There have been four Washington State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 66 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 66 is 5.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (39.3 points per game) and Washington State (32.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.8 59.7 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.7 38.8 38.6 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 58.4 56.9 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

