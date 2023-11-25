Southern Miss vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Troy Trojans (9-2) will face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are currently heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup.
Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Miss vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-16.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-16.5)
|47.5
|-1000
|+640
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Memphis vs Temple
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Iowa vs Nebraska
Southern Miss vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Troy has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.