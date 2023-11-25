The Troy Trojans (9-2) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by giving up just 16.6 points per game. The offense ranks 55th (29.2 points per game). From an offensive angle, Southern Miss is generating 359.4 total yards per game (88th-ranked). It ranks 107th in the FBS on defense (411.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Below in this story, we give you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPNU.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Troy Key Statistics

Southern Miss Troy 359.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (48th) 411.2 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (11th) 163.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.3 (73rd) 196.0 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.1 (32nd) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,934 yards on 160-of-300 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 218 times for 1,036 yards (94.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has totaled 405 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 606 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 74 targets with six touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has put together a 498-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 59 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 396 reciving yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 2,846 yards passing for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 1,281 rushing yards on 238 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has piled up 288 yards on 59 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 53 receptions for 769 yards (69.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire's 37 catches have yielded 512 yards and one touchdown.

