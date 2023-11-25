Southern Miss vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 victory for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.
The Eagles are coming off of a 75-53 victory against North Dakota in their last game on Friday.
Southern Miss vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Southern Miss vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Samford 60
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- Southern Miss has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).
Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 263) on November 24
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 265) on November 11
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 268) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 297) on November 21
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%
- Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60.0 FG%
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Eagles' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 54.2 per outing (48th in college basketball).
