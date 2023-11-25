Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 25
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Utah Jazz (4-11) on Saturday, November 25 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Pelicans won on Friday 116-106 against the Clippers. Zion Williamson's team-high 32 points paced the Pelicans in the victory.
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|21.7
|4.8
|5.7
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hamstring)
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-1.5
|232.5
