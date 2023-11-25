The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-11) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 119 - Jazz 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 1.5)

Pelicans (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)

Pelicans (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

The Pelicans have had more success against the spread than the Jazz this season, recording an ATS record of 10-6-0, as opposed to the 7-8-0 mark of the Jazz.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (41.7%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (66.7% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (43.8%).

The Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Jazz have a .167 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-10).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are posting 113.7 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.4 points per contest (17th-ranked).

New Orleans is pulling down 44.8 boards per game (11th-ranked in league). It is giving up 45.5 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Pelicans are delivering 25.6 assists per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2023-24.

New Orleans is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Pelicans are making 11.3 threes per game (22nd-ranked in league). They sport a 36.2% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.