The Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up 15.9 fewer points per game (40.3) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (56.2).

The Rebels average 70.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans give up.

When Ole Miss scores more than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.

When Little Rock gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 0-2.

This season the Rebels are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede.

The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

