The Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2. The point total for the matchup is 149.5.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -11.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.

Jackson State's matchups this season have a 148.0-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Jackson State are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Jackson State has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Tigers have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jackson State has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 3 75% 78.4 144.2 70.2 152.4 143 Jackson State 2 33.3% 65.8 144.2 82.2 152.4 147.7

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 65.8 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hoyas give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Jackson State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 2-2-0 1-1 3-1-0 Jackson State 2-4-0 2-2 4-2-0

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Jackson State 5-12 Home Record 7-2 1-11 Away Record 6-14 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

