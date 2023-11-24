As they ready for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7), the New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans enter this matchup on the heels of a 117-112 victory against the Kings on Wednesday. Zion Williamson scored 25 points in the Pelicans' victory, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 21.7 4.8 5.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.