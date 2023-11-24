The New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -5.5 -

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

Pelicans games have gone over the point total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

New Orleans' ATS record is 9-6-0 this year.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 0 0% 113.2 226.7 109.1 223 226.8 Pelicans 0 0% 113.5 226.7 113.9 223 226.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

The Pelicans' 113.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, New Orleans is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 9-6 1-2 7-8 Clippers 5-8 4-4 4-9

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pelicans Clippers 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 8-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 109.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

