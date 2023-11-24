The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score an average of 60 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 56.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

South Carolina is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.

The 100.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 13.3 more points than the Delta Devils allow (87).

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 87 points.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 100.3 points, it is 1-2.

The Gamecocks are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (46.6%).

The Delta Devils make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jaylia Reed: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Amberly Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG% Leah Turner: 7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Syann Holmes: 4.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule