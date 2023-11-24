The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils score an average of 60 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 56.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • South Carolina is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
  • The 100.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 13.3 more points than the Delta Devils allow (87).
  • South Carolina has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 87 points.
  • When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 100.3 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Gamecocks are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (46.6%).
  • The Delta Devils make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Jaylia Reed: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Amberly Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%
  • Leah Turner: 7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Syann Holmes: 4.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ McNeese W 85-82 The Legacy Center
11/17/2023 UL Monroe L 73-62 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 Milwaukee L 67-61 The Legacy Center
11/24/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/27/2023 Lipscomb - Harrison HPER Complex
11/29/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

