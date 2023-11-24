How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils score an average of 60 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 56.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- South Carolina is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
- The 100.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 13.3 more points than the Delta Devils allow (87).
- South Carolina has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 87 points.
- When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 100.3 points, it is 1-2.
- The Gamecocks are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (46.6%).
- The Delta Devils make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Jaylia Reed: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Amberly Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%
- Leah Turner: 7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Syann Holmes: 4.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|W 85-82
|The Legacy Center
|11/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 73-62
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 67-61
|The Legacy Center
|11/24/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/27/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
