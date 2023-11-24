The CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 344th 63.4 Points Scored 61.0 357th 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 28.5 328th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 324th 5.8 3pt Made 5.1 346th 355th 9.8 Assists 10.0 352nd 200th 12.0 Turnovers 15.3 357th

