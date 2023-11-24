The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
9th 61.0 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
24th 35.3 Rebounds 30.8 241st
4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
344th 5.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th
95th 14.2 Assists 13.9 109th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.1 294th

