The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Mississippi State is 4-0.

Clemson's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The Tigers put up 33.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Bulldogs allow (44.2).

Clemson has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 44.2 points.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tigers are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (29.7%).

The Bulldogs shoot 46.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Jessika Carter: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 7.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%

7.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG% Debreasha Powe: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Park-Lane: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule