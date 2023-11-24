How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- Mississippi State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 181st.
- The Bulldogs score only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Colonels give up (76.8).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 76.8 points, it is 2-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.0).
- When playing at home, Mississippi State sunk 1.2 more treys per game (5.5) than away from home (4.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to when playing on the road (24.3%).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|W 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northwestern
|W 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
