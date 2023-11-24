The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.

Mississippi State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 181st.

The Bulldogs score only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Colonels give up (76.8).

When Mississippi State scores more than 76.8 points, it is 2-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.0).

When playing at home, Mississippi State sunk 1.2 more treys per game (5.5) than away from home (4.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to when playing on the road (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule