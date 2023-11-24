The New Orleans Pelicans, with Herbert Jones, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Jones produced seven points and three steals in a 117-112 win versus the Kings.

With prop bets in place for Jones, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 18.5 PR -- 15.6



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Jones has made 3.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are eighth in the league, giving up 109.1 points per contest.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 24.8 assists per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Herbert Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 30 12 4 2 1 1 0 3/25/2023 23 4 6 2 0 0 2

