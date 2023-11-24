The Clemson Tigers (4-0) are heavy favorites (-22.5) as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -22.5 145.5

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in five of six outings.

Alcorn State's average game total this season has been 153.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alcorn State is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Alcorn State has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Braves have been at least a +1400 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alcorn State has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 14 46.7% 74.7 142.4 67.9 138.5 139.5 Alcorn State 10 34.5% 67.7 142.4 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves average just 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Tigers allow (66.3).

Alcorn State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 0-0 18-12-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Alcorn State 15-2 Home Record 7-2 5-6 Away Record 10-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

