Thursday's college basketball slate includes three games featuring Sun Belt teams in action. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans taking on the James Madison Dukes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Elon Phoenix at Georgia State Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Furman Paladins 1:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 - Michigan State Spartans vs. James Madison Dukes 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 -

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!