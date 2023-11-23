The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23 will see the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favored by 10 points in the outing. The game has a point total set at 55.5.

Ole Miss owns the 65th-ranked defense this season (378.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 469.1 yards per game. Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS with 23.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 84th with 27.5 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -10 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Ole Miss Recent Performance

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Rebels, who rank -7-worst in total offense (456.0 yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (442.0 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

Despite sporting the 84th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (30.0 points per game), the Rebels rank -46-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (30.0 points conceded per game).

Over the last three contests, Ole Miss has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 22nd-best with 310.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has given up 227.3 passing yards per game (-24-worst) over the previous three games.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Rebels, who rank -1-worst in rushing offense (145.7 rushing yards per game) and -94-worst in rushing defense (214.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

The Rebels have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Ole Miss has gone over the total twice.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has posted a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10-point favorites this season.

Four of Ole Miss' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Ole Miss has won all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Ole Miss has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels an 80.0% chance to win.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,889 passing yards for Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 933 rushing yards on 209 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 82 times for 458 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris' team-high 824 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 72 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has put up a 755-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 70 targets.

Jordan Watkins has a total of 734 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 52 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Cedric Johnson has collected 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

So far Trey Washington leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 62 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three interceptions this season.

