The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) hit the field for the Egg Bowl. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 36, Mississippi State 19

Ole Miss 36, Mississippi State 19 Ole Miss has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Rebels have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter and won them all.

Mississippi State has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Bulldogs have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

The Rebels have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-10)



Ole Miss (-10) Against the spread, Ole Miss is 5-4-1 this season.

The Rebels are 3-2 ATS when favored by 10 points or more this season.

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-8-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 54.5 points five times this season.

There have been eight Mississippi State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 54.5 is 5.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (36.5 points per game) and Mississippi State (23.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.0 61.1 58.3 Implied Total AVG 36.6 38.7 33.5 ATS Record 5-4-1 3-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.4 43.8 Implied Total AVG 31.6 34.4 26.8 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

