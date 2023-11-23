Thursday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (3-0) against the Jackson State Tigers (3-0) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Tigers secured a 63-54 victory over SE Louisiana.

Jackson State vs. UCF Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jackson State vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 67, Jackson State 61

Jackson State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +286 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Jackson State averaged 74.7 points per game in SWAC action, and 68.8 overall.

The Tigers scored more points at home (75.9 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.

At home, Jackson State allowed 53.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.6).

