The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys vs. Commanders Insights

The Cowboys score just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders give up (27.7).

Washington averages four more points per game (21.5) than Dallas surrenders (17.5).

The Cowboys collect just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).

Washington racks up 74.4 more yards per game (340.7) than Dallas gives up (266.3).

This season, the Cowboys rush for just 2.5 more yards (116.8) than the Commanders allow per contest (114.3).

Washington rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 13.5 fewer than the 109.2 Dallas allows per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).

Washington has turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than Dallas has forced a turnover (16) this season.

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys put up 40 points per game and give up 12.5. That's more than they score overall (30.2), but less than they allow (17.5).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 446.5 yards per game and give up 230. That's more than they gain overall (372.3), but less than they allow (266.3).

In home games, Dallas accumulates 314.5 passing yards per game and gives up 150. That's more than it gains overall (255.5), and less than it allows (157.1).

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (132) is higher than their overall average (116.8). And their average yards conceded at home (80) is lower than overall (109.2).

At home, the Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs and allow 18.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (46.8%), and less than they allow (32.8%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX

Commanders Away Performance

In road games, the Commanders score 23.8 points per game and give up 23.8. That's more than they score overall (21.5), but less than they give up (27.7).

On the road, the Commanders rack up 334.5 yards per game and give up 398. That's less than they gain overall (340.7), but more than they allow (372.8).

Washington's average yards passing on the road (239.7) is lower than its overall average (245). But its average yards allowed in road games (287.2) is higher than overall (258.5).

On the road, the Commanders accumulate 94.8 rushing yards per game and concede 110.8. That's less than they gain (95.7) and allow (114.3) overall.

The Commanders' third-down percentages on offense (35.7%) and defense (30.9%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 37.3% and 38.2%, respectively.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS

