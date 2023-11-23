The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West battle.

Before the 49ers play the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 7 43 -350 +260

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's outings this year have an average total of 43, the same as this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.

The 49ers are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).

San Francisco is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 43 points in five of 10 outings.

Seattle's games this year have had a 44.3-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Seahawks have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.

49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 27.9 5 15.7 1 43 4 10 Seahawks 21.6 18 21.8 17 44.3 5 10

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

In its last three games, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

San Francisco has hit the over once in its past three contests.

In divisional matchups, the 49ers are averaging 32.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27.9 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are allowing 19.5 points per game in divisional contests compared to 15.7 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have totaled 122 more points than their opponents this season (12.2 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by two total points (0.2 per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In the Seahawks' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Seahawks are scoring fewer points in divisional games (16.3 per game) than overall (21.6), but also conceding fewer points (19) than overall (21.8).

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 122 points this season (12.2 per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by only two points on the year (0.2 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43.7 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.4 24 ATS Record 5-4-1 3-2-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-1 3-2-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42.8 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.4 24.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

