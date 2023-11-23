How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West opponents.
We give more details below.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
49ers vs. Seahawks Insights
- This year, the 49ers put up 6.1 more points per game (27.9) than the Seahawks surrender (21.8).
- This year Seattle puts up 5.9 more points per game (21.6) than San Francisco gives up (15.7).
- The 49ers average 387 yards per game, 41.4 more yards than the 345.6 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
- Seattle averages 327.4 yards per game, 24.6 more yards than the 302.8 San Francisco allows.
- The 49ers rush for 132.7 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 112.6 the Seahawks allow per contest.
- This season Seattle piles up 96.6 yards per game on the ground, 15.2 more than San Francisco allows (81.4).
- This year, the 49ers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (14).
- Seattle has turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than San Francisco has forced turnovers (19).
49ers Away Performance
- On the road, the 49ers average fewer points (25.6 per game) than they do overall (27.9). But they also allow fewer on the road (14.8) than overall (15.7).
- On the road, the 49ers pick up fewer yards (346.6 per game) than overall (387). They also concede more (326.4 per game) than overall (302.8).
- The 49ers pick up 132.8 rushing yards per game on the road (0.1 more than overall), and give up 84.6 in road games (3.2 more than overall).
- On the road, the 49ers convert fewer third downs (36.4%) than they do overall (44.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (40.3%) than overall (40.9%).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 31-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-14
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|CBS
Seahawks Home Performance
- At home, the Seahawks score more points (24.6 per game) than overall (21.6). But they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).
- At home, the Seahawks accumulate more yards (354.8 per game) than overall (327.4). But they also give up more (358.8 per game) than overall (345.6).
- Seattle picks up more passing yards at home (238.8 per game) than it does overall (230.8), but it also gives up more (261.6 per game) than overall (233).
- The Seahawks accumulate more rushing yards at home (116 per game) than they do overall (96.6), and concede fewer at home (97.2 per game) than overall (112.6).
- At home the Seahawks convert more third downs (32.8%) than overall (31.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (44%).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|W 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply.
