Wednesday's contest features the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the SMU Mustangs (4-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Wisconsin according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.0)

Wisconsin (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Wisconsin is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 2-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Badgers are 3-2-0 and the Mustangs are 1-3-0.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by eight points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is recording 31.6 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.6 per contest.

Wisconsin makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (195th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Badgers' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 219th in college basketball.

Wisconsin has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (81st in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (82nd in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 77.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

SMU is 60th in college basketball at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

SMU knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 27.5% rate.

SMU has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.4 (95th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (77th in college basketball).

