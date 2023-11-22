SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAC teams will take the court in three games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats taking on the Georgia State Panthers at Georgia State Convocation Center.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Georgia State Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers at Northwestern State Demons
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Texas Southern Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
