The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Felipe Haase: 15 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 70.9 191st 63rd 66.1 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 29.8 288th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 219th 7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 56th 14.8 Assists 10.7 338th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

