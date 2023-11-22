Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|63rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
