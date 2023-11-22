The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Jackrabbits have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

The Golden Eagles are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits sit at 217th.

The Golden Eagles score 11.4 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Jackrabbits give up (76.6).

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern Miss put up 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (69.9).

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Beyond the arc, Southern Miss drained more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (34.3%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule