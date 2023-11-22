Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for O'Reilly are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 20:33 on the ice per game.

In five of 17 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 10 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

O'Reilly has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 3 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

