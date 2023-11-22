When the Nashville Predators meet the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Elias Lindholm should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 21 points in 17 games (nine goals, 12 assists).

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.

Thomas Novak's 12 points this season are via six goals and six assists.

In four games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has made 101 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flames Players to Watch

Lindholm has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and put up nine assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.7 shots per game and shooting 8.3%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 13 total points (0.7 per game).

Jonathan Huberdeau is a top scorer for Calgary, with 12 total points this season. In 18 contests, he has scored four goals and provided eight assists.

This season, Calgary's Nazem Kadri has 12 points, courtesy of three goals (sixth on team) and nine assists (first).

In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 3-1-1 on the season, allowing 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collecting 125 saves with an .868% save percentage (65th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 20th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.89 22nd 21st 3.35 Goals Allowed 3.33 20th 20th 30.5 Shots 32.6 7th 10th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 14th 20% Power Play % 14.04% 26th 30th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 86.21% 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.