How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.
- Last year, the Rebels scored only 2.7 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls allowed (70.2).
- Ole Miss had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- The Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.
- Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.