The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
  • Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Rebels scored only 2.7 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls allowed (70.2).
  • Ole Miss had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • The Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.
  • Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington W 75-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy W 70-69 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston W 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

