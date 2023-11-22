Should you bet on Liam Foudy to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

