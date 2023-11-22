Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 129-93 win over the Kings (his most recent action) Jones put up 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-233)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last season, giving up 42.2 per contest.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.7.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Kings were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 27 18 7 4 1 2 1

