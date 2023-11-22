The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) visit the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -9.5 147.5

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.

Alcorn State's average game total this season has been 154, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alcorn State are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Alcorn State was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alcorn State has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 14.8% 66.4 134.1 68.4 139 132.8 Alcorn State 9 31% 67.7 134.1 70.6 139 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves put up 10.3 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (79.5).

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 13-14-0 0-0 17-10-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 5-2 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Alcorn State 6-8 Home Record 7-2 4-9 Away Record 10-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

