The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-8.5) 144.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-8.5) 144.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Braves were 5-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

UT Arlington compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 17 Mavericks games went over the point total.

