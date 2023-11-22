The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 128th.

The Braves' 69.2 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alcorn State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).

The Braves allowed 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.

Alcorn State made more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

